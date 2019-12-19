Should You Buy New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) or New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)?

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares are up more than 14.29% this year and recently increased 0.06% or $0.01 to settle at $16.24. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), on the other hand, is up 27.74% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $12.02 and has returned 1.95% during the past week.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) and New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect NRZ to grow earnings at a -2.59% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 132.91% for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB). NRZ’s ROI is 3.50% while NYCB has a ROI of 12.30%. The interpretation is that NYCB’s business generates a higher return on investment than NRZ’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. NRZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.62. Comparatively, NYCB’s free cash flow per share was -0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, NRZ’s free cash flow was 11.74% while NYCB converted -0.52% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NRZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NRZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.52 versus a D/E of 0.11 for NYCB. NRZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NRZ trades at a forward P/E of 7.68, a P/B of 1.00, and a P/S of 3.22, compared to a forward P/E of 13.96, a P/B of 0.90, and a P/S of 3.15 for NYCB. NRZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NRZ is currently priced at a -9.78% to its one-year price target of 18.00. Comparatively, NYCB is -2.51% relative to its price target of 12.33. This suggests that NRZ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NRZ has a beta of 1.02 and NYCB’s beta is 0.99. NYCB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NRZ has a short ratio of 4.39 compared to a short interest of 6.74 for NYCB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NRZ.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) beats New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NYCB has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NYCB is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,