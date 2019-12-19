Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) or Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY)?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are up more than 19.85% this year and recently increased 1.69% or $5.32 to settle at $320.80. Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), on the other hand, is down -0.21% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $4.67 and has returned 4.24% during the past week.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) are the two most active stocks in the CATV Systems industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect NFLX to grow earnings at a 42.23% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) has an EBITDA margin of 14.29%. This suggests that NFLX underlying business is more profitable NFLX’s ROI is 10.00% while CLNY has a ROI of -3.40%. The interpretation is that NFLX’s business generates a higher return on investment than CLNY’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. NFLX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.21. Comparatively, CLNY’s free cash flow per share was +0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, NFLX’s free cash flow was -3.35% while CLNY converted 2.75% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLNY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NFLX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.81 versus a D/E of 2.04 for CLNY. CLNY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NFLX trades at a forward P/E of 58.36, a P/B of 20.49, and a P/S of 7.45, compared to a P/B of 0.53, and a P/S of 0.95 for CLNY. NFLX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NFLX is currently priced at a -11.18% to its one-year price target of 361.18. Comparatively, CLNY is -33.29% relative to its price target of 7.00. This suggests that CLNY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NFLX has a beta of 1.30 and CLNY’s beta is 1.36. NFLX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NFLX has a short ratio of 2.92 compared to a short interest of 2.98 for CLNY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NFLX.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) beats Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NFLX is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, NFLX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.