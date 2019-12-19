Should You Buy Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) or Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)?

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares are down more than -10.00% this year and recently increased 0.04% or $0.01 to settle at $24.22. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK), on the other hand, is up 1.40% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $2.18 and has returned -1.36% during the past week.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) and Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect JNPR to grow earnings at a 0.41% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) has an EBITDA margin of 15.51%. This suggests that JNPR underlying business is more profitable JNPR’s ROI is 8.80% while EXK has a ROI of -9.00%. The interpretation is that JNPR’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXK’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. JNPR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.27. Comparatively, EXK’s free cash flow per share was -0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, JNPR’s free cash flow was 1.94% while EXK converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JNPR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. JNPR has a current ratio of 2.20 compared to 3.30 for EXK. This means that EXK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. JNPR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.36 versus a D/E of 0.07 for EXK. JNPR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

JNPR trades at a forward P/E of 13.06, a P/B of 1.78, and a P/S of 1.85, compared to a forward P/E of 49.55, a P/B of 2.20, and a P/S of 2.50 for EXK. JNPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. JNPR is currently priced at a -7.8% to its one-year price target of 26.27. Comparatively, EXK is -51.23% relative to its price target of 4.47. This suggests that EXK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. JNPR has a beta of 0.99 and EXK’s beta is 0.16. EXK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. JNPR has a short ratio of 5.19 compared to a short interest of 3.11 for EXK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EXK.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) beats Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JNPR is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, JNPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,