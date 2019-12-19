Should You Buy Intelsat S.A. (I) or Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN)?

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) shares are down more than -69.66% this year and recently increased 8.89% or $0.53 to settle at $6.49. Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN), on the other hand, is down -41.29% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $0.50 and has returned -4.87% during the past week.

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) and Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Communication Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. I’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.10. Comparatively, OGEN’s free cash flow per share was -0.07.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. I has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 10.20 for OGEN. This means that OGEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

I trades at a P/S of 0.44, compared to a P/B of 1.63, for OGEN. I is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. I is currently priced at a -70.74% to its one-year price target of 22.18. Comparatively, OGEN is -77.78% relative to its price target of 2.25. This suggests that OGEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. I has a beta of 1.21 and OGEN’s beta is 1.74. I’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. I has a short ratio of 3.85 compared to a short interest of 2.31 for OGEN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OGEN.

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) beats Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. OGEN generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. OGEN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, OGEN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.