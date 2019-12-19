Should You Buy Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) or BRF S.A. (BRFS)?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares are up more than 73.74% this year and recently decreased -1.58% or -$0.05 to settle at $3.11. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS), on the other hand, is up 48.24% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $8.42 and has returned -3.22% during the past week.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) and BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect HMY to grow earnings at a 0.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. HMY’s ROI is -8.20% while BRFS has a ROI of 0.40%. The interpretation is that BRFS’s business generates a higher return on investment than HMY’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, HMY’s free cash flow was 0% while BRFS converted 15.63% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BRFS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. HMY has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.20 for BRFS. This means that HMY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HMY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.26 versus a D/E of 2.95 for BRFS. BRFS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HMY trades at a forward P/E of 4.98, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 0.94, compared to a forward P/E of 20.89, a P/B of 3.92, and a P/S of 1.01 for BRFS. HMY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HMY is currently priced at a -23.21% to its one-year price target of 4.05. Comparatively, BRFS is -21.6% relative to its price target of 10.74. This suggests that HMY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. HMY has a beta of -1.55 and BRFS’s beta is 0.69. HMY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. HMY has a short ratio of 0.89 compared to a short interest of 2.18 for BRFS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HMY.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) beats BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HMY higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HMY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, HMY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HMY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.