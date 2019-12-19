Should You Buy First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) or Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)?

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) shares are up more than 26.82% this year and recently increased 0.36% or $0.06 to settle at $16.69. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM), on the other hand, is down -15.68% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $3.98 and has returned 2.84% during the past week.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) and Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect FHN to grow earnings at a 9.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 11.6% for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. FHN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.60. Comparatively, HBM’s free cash flow per share was -0.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, FHN’s free cash flow was -8.23% while HBM converted -6.57% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HBM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FHN trades at a forward P/E of 10.17, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 3.24, compared to a forward P/E of 3.65, a P/B of 0.56, and a P/S of 0.82 for HBM. FHN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. FHN is currently priced at a -10.8% to its one-year price target of 18.71. Comparatively, HBM is -62.84% relative to its price target of 10.71. This suggests that HBM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. FHN has a short ratio of 3.63 compared to a short interest of 2.99 for HBM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HBM.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) beats First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HBM is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HBM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, HBM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HBM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.