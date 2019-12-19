Should You Buy Element Solutions Inc (ESI) or Wipro Limited (WIT)?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) shares are up more than 9.58% this year and recently increased 1.16% or $0.13 to settle at $11.32. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT), on the other hand, is down -1.75% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $3.78 and has returned 3.28% during the past week.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) and Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ESI to grow earnings at a 27.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WIT is expected to grow at a 9.00% annual rate. All else equal, ESI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 23.01% for Wipro Limited (WIT). ESI’s ROI is 2.40% while WIT has a ROI of 11.20%. The interpretation is that WIT’s business generates a higher return on investment than ESI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ESI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, WIT’s free cash flow per share was +4.36. On a percent-of-sales basis, ESI’s free cash flow was 2.05% while WIT converted 309.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WIT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ESI has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 2.40 for WIT. This means that ESI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ESI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.72 versus a D/E of 0.22 for WIT. ESI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ESI trades at a forward P/E of 12.00, a P/B of 1.36, and a P/S of 1.52, compared to a forward P/E of 15.06, a P/B of 3.07, and a P/S of 2.31 for WIT. ESI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ESI is currently priced at a -14.82% to its one-year price target of 13.29. Comparatively, WIT is 2.72% relative to its price target of 3.68. This suggests that ESI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ESI has a beta of 2.15 and WIT’s beta is 0.45. WIT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ESI has a short ratio of 5.78 compared to a short interest of 11.16 for WIT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ESI.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) beats Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ESI is growing fastly and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ESI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ESI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ESI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.