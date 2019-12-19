Should You Buy Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) or Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) shares are down more than -10.59% this year and recently decreased -1.98% or -$0.57 to settle at $28.19. Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN), on the other hand, is down -38.76% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $12.26 and has returned 13.41% during the past week.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ELAN to grow earnings at a 8.95% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ETRN is expected to grow at a 27.80% annual rate. All else equal, ETRN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 82.5% for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN). ELAN’s ROI is 2.00% while ETRN has a ROI of 11.10%. The interpretation is that ETRN’s business generates a higher return on investment than ELAN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ELAN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.01. Comparatively, ETRN’s free cash flow per share was -0.62. On a percent-of-sales basis, ELAN’s free cash flow was 0.12% while ETRN converted -10.58% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ELAN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ELAN has a current ratio of 3.10 compared to 0.80 for ETRN. This means that ELAN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ELAN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.43 versus a D/E of 5.23 for ETRN. ETRN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ELAN trades at a forward P/E of 23.20, a P/B of 1.91, and a P/S of 3.37, compared to a forward P/E of 7.69, a P/B of 2.73, and a P/S of 1.99 for ETRN. ELAN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ELAN is currently priced at a -15.42% to its one-year price target of 33.33. Comparatively, ETRN is -27.5% relative to its price target of 16.91. This suggests that ETRN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ELAN has a short ratio of 3.67 compared to a short interest of 7.75 for ETRN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ELAN.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) beats Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ETRN has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, ETRN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, ETRN is more undervalued relative to its price target.