Should You Buy Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) or Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)?

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) shares are down more than -70.88% this year and recently decreased -0.25% or -$0.01 to settle at $3.92. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), on the other hand, is down -14.90% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $12.39 and has returned 12.13% during the past week.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect DPLO to grow earnings at a -5.44% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AVYA is expected to grow at a 16.30% annual rate. All else equal, AVYA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. DPLO’s ROI is -24.20% while AVYA has a ROI of -10.70%. The interpretation is that AVYA’s business generates a higher return on investment than DPLO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. DPLO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.53. Comparatively, AVYA’s free cash flow per share was +0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, DPLO’s free cash flow was 0.73% while AVYA converted 1.27% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AVYA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. DPLO has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 1.40 for AVYA. This means that AVYA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DPLO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.19 versus a D/E of 2.41 for AVYA. DPLO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DPLO trades at a P/B of 2.25, and a P/S of 0.06, compared to a forward P/E of 3.02, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 0.48 for AVYA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. DPLO is currently priced at a -7.76% to its one-year price target of 4.25. Comparatively, AVYA is -29.2% relative to its price target of 17.50. This suggests that AVYA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DPLO has a short ratio of 3.40 compared to a short interest of 5.83 for AVYA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DPLO.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) beats Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AVYA has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. AVYA is more undervalued relative to its price target.