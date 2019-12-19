Should You Buy Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) or Jason Industries, Inc. (JASN)?

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) shares are down more than -35.99% this year and recently increased 4.84% or $0.73 to settle at $15.81. Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN), on the other hand, is down -78.64% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $0.29 and has returned 47.04% during the past week.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) and Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect DBI to grow earnings at a 14.68% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.15% for Jason Industries, Inc. (JASN). DBI’s ROI is 3.00% while JASN has a ROI of 5.40%. The interpretation is that JASN’s business generates a higher return on investment than DBI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DBI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.64. Comparatively, JASN’s free cash flow per share was -0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, DBI’s free cash flow was 1.46% while JASN converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DBI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. DBI has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 3.10 for JASN. This means that JASN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

DBI trades at a forward P/E of 8.66, a P/B of 1.53, and a P/S of 0.32, compared to a P/S of 0.02 for JASN. DBI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DBI is currently priced at a -16.79% to its one-year price target of 19.00. Comparatively, JASN is -91.71% relative to its price target of 3.50. This suggests that JASN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DBI has a beta of 1.15 and JASN’s beta is 0.98. JASN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. DBI has a short ratio of 6.88 compared to a short interest of 1.23 for JASN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JASN.

Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) beats Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JASN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, JASN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, JASN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, JASN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.