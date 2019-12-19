Should You Buy Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) or MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)?

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares are up more than 16.17% this year and recently decreased -0.01% or -$0.01 to settle at $116.01. MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB), on the other hand, is up 54.51% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $129.39 and has returned 0.16% during the past week.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) and MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DRI to grow earnings at a 8.63% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) has an EBITDA margin of 13.83%. This suggests that DRI underlying business is more profitable DRI’s ROI is 23.20% while MDB has a ROI of -19.60%. The interpretation is that DRI’s business generates a higher return on investment than MDB’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DRI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.18. Comparatively, MDB’s free cash flow per share was -0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, DRI’s free cash flow was 0.26% while MDB converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DRI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. DRI has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 2.60 for MDB. This means that MDB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DRI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for MDB. DRI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DRI trades at a forward P/E of 17.06, a P/B of 5.99, and a P/S of 1.67, compared to a P/B of 33.35, and a P/S of 18.08 for MDB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. DRI is currently priced at a -8.32% to its one-year price target of 126.54. Comparatively, MDB is -20.99% relative to its price target of 163.77. This suggests that MDB is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DRI has a short ratio of 3.82 compared to a short interest of 6.06 for MDB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DRI.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) beats MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DRI is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, DRI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, DRI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.