Should You Buy CVS Health Corporation (CVS) or CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)?

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares are up more than 11.84% this year and recently decreased -0.10% or -$0.07 to settle at $73.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD), on the other hand, is down -13.55% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $50.14 and has returned 5.05% during the past week.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) are the two most active stocks in the Health Care Plans industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CVS to grow earnings at a 2.92% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CRWD is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, CRWD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has an EBITDA margin of 5.88%. This suggests that CVS underlying business is more profitable CVS’s ROI is 1.50% while CRWD has a ROI of 28.30%. The interpretation is that CRWD’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CVS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.29. Comparatively, CRWD’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, CVS’s free cash flow was 0.86% while CRWD converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CVS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CVS has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 2.50 for CRWD. This means that CRWD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CVS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.10 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CRWD. CVS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CVS trades at a forward P/E of 10.27, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 0.39, compared to a P/B of 14.28, and a P/S of 24.08 for CRWD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CVS is currently priced at a -8.1% to its one-year price target of 79.74. Comparatively, CRWD is -35.72% relative to its price target of 78.00. This suggests that CRWD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CVS has a short ratio of 2.96 compared to a short interest of 3.11 for CRWD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CVS.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) beats CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRWD is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CRWD is more undervalued relative to its price target.