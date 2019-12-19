Should You Buy ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) or Personalis, Inc. (PSNL)?

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares are down more than -70.59% this year and recently increased 10.54% or $0.04 to settle at $0.45. Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), on the other hand, is down -65.53% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $9.82 and has returned 2.08% during the past week.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, PSNL is expected to grow at a 12.40% annual rate. All else equal, PSNL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CFRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, PSNL’s free cash flow per share was -0.43.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CFRX has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 3.00 for PSNL. This means that PSNL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CFRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PSNL. CFRX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CFRX trades at a P/B of 9.00, compared to a P/B of 2.74, and a P/S of 5.08 for PSNL. CFRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CFRX is currently priced at a -70% to its one-year price target of 1.50. Comparatively, PSNL is -50.9% relative to its price target of 20.00. This suggests that CFRX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CFRX has a short ratio of 0.15 compared to a short interest of 2.82 for PSNL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CFRX.

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) beats ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. PSNL has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.