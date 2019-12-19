Should You Buy Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) or Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX)?

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) shares are up more than 51.13% this year and recently increased 0.09% or $0.05 to settle at $57.96. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX), on the other hand, is down -29.86% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.64 and has returned -7.19% during the past week.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) and Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) are the two most active stocks in the Real Estate Development industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect BAM to grow earnings at a -4.39% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has an EBITDA margin of 20.2%. This suggests that BAM underlying business is more profitable BAM’s ROI is 5.10% while LCTX has a ROI of 38.60%. The interpretation is that LCTX’s business generates a higher return on investment than BAM’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BAM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.25. Comparatively, LCTX’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, BAM’s free cash flow was 2.31% while LCTX converted -0.15% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BAM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BAM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.57 versus a D/E of 0.00 for LCTX. BAM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BAM trades at a forward P/E of 20.29, a P/B of 1.88, and a P/S of 0.88, compared to a P/B of 0.82, and a P/S of 32.32 for LCTX. BAM is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BAM is currently priced at a -11.21% to its one-year price target of 65.28. Comparatively, LCTX is -84.94% relative to its price target of 4.25. This suggests that LCTX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. BAM has a beta of 1.06 and LCTX’s beta is 2.83. BAM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BAM has a short ratio of 4.28 compared to a short interest of 14.18 for LCTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BAM.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) beats Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LCTX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LCTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, LCTX is more undervalued relative to its price target.