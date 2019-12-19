Should You Buy Aon plc (AON) or ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)?

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) shares are up more than 42.82% this year and recently increased 0.29% or $0.59 to settle at $207.60. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), on the other hand, is up 69.87% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $4.06 and has returned -0.73% during the past week.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) and ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are the two most active stocks in the Insurance Brokers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AON to grow earnings at a 11.98% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Aon plc (AON) has an EBITDA margin of 24.94%. This suggests that AON underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AON’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.66. Comparatively, ADMA’s free cash flow per share was -0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, AON’s free cash flow was 5.78% while ADMA converted -0.15% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AON is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AON has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 6.40 for ADMA. This means that ADMA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AON’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.11 versus a D/E of 2.34 for ADMA. ADMA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AON trades at a forward P/E of 20.11, a P/B of 14.08, and a P/S of 4.45, compared to a P/B of 6.66, and a P/S of 11.42 for ADMA. AON is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AON is currently priced at a 2.09% to its one-year price target of 203.35. Comparatively, ADMA is -66.69% relative to its price target of 12.19. This suggests that ADMA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AON has a beta of 0.85 and ADMA’s beta is 2.64. AON’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AON has a short ratio of 1.94 compared to a short interest of 6.29 for ADMA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AON.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) beats ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AON is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, AON has better sentiment signals based on short interest.