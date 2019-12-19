Should You Buy American International Group, Inc. (AIG) or Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR)?

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares are up more than 31.87% this year and recently increased 0.35% or $0.18 to settle at $51.97. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR), on the other hand, is up 25.24% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $9.08 and has returned 11.00% during the past week.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect AIG to grow earnings at a 66.65% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CNR is expected to grow at a 36.30% annual rate. All else equal, AIG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.56% for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR). AIG’s ROI is 1.60% while CNR has a ROI of -1.10%. The interpretation is that AIG’s business generates a higher return on investment than CNR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AIG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, CNR’s free cash flow per share was +0.55. On a percent-of-sales basis, AIG’s free cash flow was 0.4% while CNR converted 3.45% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CNR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AIG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.54 versus a D/E of 3.55 for CNR. CNR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AIG trades at a forward P/E of 10.34, a P/B of 0.70, and a P/S of 0.90, compared to a forward P/E of 11.07, a P/B of 1.23, and a P/S of 0.27 for CNR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AIG is currently priced at a -13.93% to its one-year price target of 60.38. Comparatively, CNR is 24.38% relative to its price target of 7.30. This suggests that AIG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AIG has a beta of 1.19 and CNR’s beta is 2.13. AIG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AIG has a short ratio of 4.38 compared to a short interest of 7.62 for CNR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AIG.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) beats Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AIG is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, AIG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AIG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.