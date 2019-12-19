Set Sail With Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE)

The shares of Kite Realty Group Trust have increased by more than 33.29% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.96% or $0.54 and now trades at $18.78. The shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE), has jumped by 20.30% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $10.37 and have been able to report a change of 3.29% over the past one week.

The stock of Kite Realty Group Trust and Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. KRG has an EBITDA margin of 41.96%, this implies that the underlying business of KRG is more profitable. The ROI of KRG is 0.70% while that of GLRE is -65.10%. These figures suggest that KRG ventures generate a higher ROI than that of GLRE.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, KRG’s free cash flow per share is a positive -0.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of KRG is 0.92 compared to 0.18 for GLRE. KRG can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than GLRE.

KRG currently trades at a forward P/E of 586.88, a P/B of 1.21, and a P/S of 4.87 while GLRE trades at a forward P/E of 5.93, a P/B of 0.75, and a P/S of 0.79. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, GLRE is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of KRG is currently at a 1.24% to its one-year price target of 18.55. Looking at its rival pricing, GLRE is at a 937% relative to its price target of 1.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), KRG is given a 2.90 while 3.00 placed for GLRE. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for GLRE stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for KRG is 4.57 while that of GLRE is just 6.73. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for KRG stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. defeats that of Kite Realty Group Trust when the two are compared, with GLRE taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. GLRE happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, GLRE is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for GLRE is better on when it is viewed on short interest.