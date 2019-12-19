Sea Limited (SE) vs. Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Breaking Down the Multimedia & Graphics Software Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares are up more than 232.24% this year and recently decreased -1.03% or -$0.39 to settle at $37.61. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), on the other hand, is up 36.51% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $29.84 and has returned 1.74% during the past week.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) and Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) are the two most active stocks in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, WY is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, WY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 5.09% for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). SE’s ROI is -121.00% while WY has a ROI of 7.20%. The interpretation is that WY’s business generates a higher return on investment than SE’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, SE’s free cash flow was 0% while WY converted -0.8% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SE has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.60 for WY. This means that SE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 0.77 for WY. WY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SE trades at a P/B of 13.83, and a P/S of 10.50, compared to a forward P/E of 38.80, a P/B of 2.59, and a P/S of 3.35 for WY. SE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SE is currently priced at a -17.27% to its one-year price target of 45.46. Comparatively, WY is -6.6% relative to its price target of 31.95. This suggests that SE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SE has a short ratio of 6.65 compared to a short interest of 3.68 for WY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WY.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) beats Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SE has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. SE is more undervalued relative to its price target.