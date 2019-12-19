Schlumberger Limited (SLB) vs. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT): Breaking Down the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares are up more than 9.37% this year and recently increased 0.15% or $0.06 to settle at $39.46. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), on the other hand, is up 20.47% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $131.47 and has returned 23.83% during the past week.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SLB to grow earnings at a 9.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SRPT is expected to grow at a -0.20% annual rate. All else equal, SLB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. SLB’s ROI is 4.90% while SRPT has a ROI of -23.60%. The interpretation is that SLB’s business generates a higher return on investment than SRPT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SLB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.46. Comparatively, SRPT’s free cash flow per share was -1.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, SLB’s free cash flow was 1.94% while SRPT converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SLB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. SLB has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 6.30 for SRPT. This means that SRPT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SLB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.70 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SRPT. SLB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SLB trades at a forward P/E of 22.81, a P/B of 2.28, and a P/S of 1.67, compared to a P/B of 9.80, and a P/S of 20.42 for SRPT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SLB is currently priced at a -6.85% to its one-year price target of 42.36. Comparatively, SRPT is -28.19% relative to its price target of 183.09. This suggests that SRPT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SLB has a beta of 1.58 and SRPT’s beta is 2.24. SLB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SLB has a short ratio of 1.83 compared to a short interest of 9.87 for SRPT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SLB.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) beats Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SLB is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, SLB is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, SLB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.