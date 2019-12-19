Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) and BEST Inc. (BEST) Go Head-to-head

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares are up more than 4.93% this year and recently increased 1.42% or $0.25 to settle at $17.89. BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST), on the other hand, is up 37.96% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $5.67 and has returned 0.89% during the past week.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SBH to grow earnings at a 3.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BEST is expected to grow at a 5.94% annual rate. All else equal, BEST’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.25% for BEST Inc. (BEST). SBH’s ROI is 23.80% while BEST has a ROI of -11.30%. The interpretation is that SBH’s business generates a higher return on investment than BEST’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SBH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.64. Comparatively, BEST’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, SBH’s free cash flow was 1.92% while BEST converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SBH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. SBH has a current ratio of 2.60 compared to 0.90 for BEST. This means that SBH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

SBH trades at a forward P/E of 7.46, and a P/S of 0.56, compared to a forward P/E of 3.67, a P/B of 2.49, and a P/S of 0.46 for BEST. SBH is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SBH is currently priced at a -3.66% to its one-year price target of 18.57. Comparatively, BEST is -11.13% relative to its price target of 6.38. This suggests that BEST is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SBH has a short ratio of 15.93 compared to a short interest of 9.01 for BEST. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BEST.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) beats Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BEST is more profitable. In terms of valuation, BEST is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, BEST is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BEST has better sentiment signals based on short interest.