Roku, Inc. (ROKU) vs. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Breaking Down the CATV Systems Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares are up more than 341.51% this year and recently decreased -2.22% or -$3.07 to settle at $135.28. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), on the other hand, is down -6.76% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $13.37 and has returned 6.20% during the past week.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) are the two most active stocks in the CATV Systems industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ROKU to grow earnings at a 13.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MRO is expected to grow at a 31.21% annual rate. All else equal, MRO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 48.18% for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO). ROKU’s ROI is -5.20% while MRO has a ROI of 7.60%. The interpretation is that MRO’s business generates a higher return on investment than ROKU’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ROKU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, MRO’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, ROKU’s free cash flow was -0% while MRO converted 0.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MRO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ROKU has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 1.10 for MRO. This means that ROKU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ROKU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.45 for MRO. MRO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ROKU trades at a P/B of 34.08, and a P/S of 16.94, compared to a forward P/E of 28.09, a P/B of 0.87, and a P/S of 1.93 for MRO. ROKU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ROKU is currently priced at a -7.82% to its one-year price target of 146.75. Comparatively, MRO is -24.12% relative to its price target of 17.62. This suggests that MRO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ROKU has a short ratio of 0.51 compared to a short interest of 2.34 for MRO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ROKU.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) beats Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MRO higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MRO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, MRO is more undervalued relative to its price target.