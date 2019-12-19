Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Go Head-to-head

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) shares are up more than 23.96% this year and recently decreased -0.51% or -$0.33 to settle at $64.83. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS), on the other hand, is down -54.38% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $6.59 and has returned 9.47% during the past week.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has an EBITDA margin of 40.29%. This suggests that QSR underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. QSR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.53. Comparatively, TGS’s free cash flow per share was -2.64. On a percent-of-sales basis, QSR’s free cash flow was 2.95% while TGS converted -33.42% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QSR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

QSR trades at a P/B of 8.20, and a P/S of 3.51, compared to a forward P/E of 9.36, a P/B of 1.57, and a P/S of 0.85 for TGS. QSR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. QSR has a short ratio of 2.75 compared to a short interest of 1.22 for TGS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TGS.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) beats Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. QSR is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk.