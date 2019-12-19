Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) and Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Go Head-to-head

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) shares are down more than -39.56% this year and recently increased 2.05% or $0.25 to settle at $12.42. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG), on the other hand, is up 10.81% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $37.81 and has returned 0.64% during the past week.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) and Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) are the two most active stocks in the Security & Protection Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, HOG is expected to grow at a 8.50% annual rate. All else equal, HOG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.85% for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG). REZI’s ROI is 3.80% while HOG has a ROI of 6.00%. The interpretation is that HOG’s business generates a higher return on investment than REZI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. REZI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.49. Comparatively, HOG’s free cash flow per share was +1.63. On a percent-of-sales basis, REZI’s free cash flow was -1.25% while HOG converted 4.4% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HOG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. REZI has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.10 for HOG. This means that REZI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. REZI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.80 versus a D/E of 4.03 for HOG. HOG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

REZI trades at a forward P/E of 12.80, a P/B of 0.97, and a P/S of 0.31, compared to a forward P/E of 10.91, a P/B of 3.22, and a P/S of 1.10 for HOG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. REZI is currently priced at a 10.4% to its one-year price target of 11.25. Comparatively, HOG is -1.79% relative to its price target of 38.50. This suggests that HOG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. REZI has a short ratio of 2.69 compared to a short interest of 9.97 for HOG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for REZI.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) beats Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HOG higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. HOG is more undervalued relative to its price target.