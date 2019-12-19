Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) and Cerus Corporation (CERS) Go Head-to-head

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), on the other hand, is down -16.86% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $4.22 and has returned 9.48% during the past week.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect REGI to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) has an EBITDA margin of 13.87%. This suggests that REGI underlying business is more profitable REGI’s ROI is 32.80% while CERS has a ROI of -48.30%. The interpretation is that REGI’s business generates a higher return on investment than CERS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. REGI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.30. Comparatively, CERS’s free cash flow per share was -0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, REGI’s free cash flow was -0.49% while CERS converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CERS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. REGI has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 2.80 for CERS. This means that CERS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. REGI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.33 versus a D/E of 0.73 for CERS. CERS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

REGI trades at a forward P/E of 12.65, a P/B of 1.53, and a P/S of 0.47, compared to a P/B of 9.80, and a P/S of 6.83 for CERS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. REGI is currently priced at a -12.92% to its one-year price target of 28.80. Comparatively, CERS is -47.25% relative to its price target of 8.00. This suggests that CERS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. REGI has a beta of 1.23 and CERS’s beta is 1.65. REGI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. REGI has a short ratio of 7.88 compared to a short interest of 9.28 for CERS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for REGI.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) beats Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. REGI is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, REGI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, REGI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.