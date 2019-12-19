Regions Financial Corporation (RF) vs. Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG): Which is the Better Investment?

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) shares are up more than 30.27% this year and recently increased 1.10% or $0.19 to settle at $17.43. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG), on the other hand, is up 3.79% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $16.69 and has returned 2.64% during the past week.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) and Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect RF to grow earnings at a 8.31% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PSTG is expected to grow at a 30.92% annual rate. All else equal, PSTG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has an EBITDA margin of 59.74%. This suggests that RF underlying business is more profitable RF’s ROI is 15.90% while PSTG has a ROI of -14.30%. The interpretation is that RF’s business generates a higher return on investment than PSTG’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. RF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.61. Comparatively, PSTG’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, RF’s free cash flow was 9.17% while PSTG converted 3.64% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

RF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.60 for PSTG. PSTG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

RF trades at a forward P/E of 10.77, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 3.64, compared to a forward P/E of 43.46, a P/B of 5.47, and a P/S of 2.77 for PSTG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. RF is currently priced at a -0.85% to its one-year price target of 17.58. Comparatively, PSTG is -17.86% relative to its price target of 20.32. This suggests that PSTG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. RF has a beta of 1.57 and PSTG’s beta is 1.66. RF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. RF has a short ratio of 1.26 compared to a short interest of 5.47 for PSTG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RF.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) beats Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RF is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, RF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.