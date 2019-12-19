Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) vs. Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA): Breaking Down the Diversified Utilities Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA), on the other hand, is up 97.65% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $1.68 and has returned -1.18% during the past week.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) and Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PEG to grow earnings at a 3.70% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has an EBITDA margin of 33.87%. This suggests that PEG underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PEG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.26. Comparatively, SAVA’s free cash flow per share was -0.04.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. PEG has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 20.10 for SAVA. This means that SAVA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PEG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.06 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SAVA. PEG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PEG trades at a forward P/E of 17.41, a P/B of 2.00, and a P/S of 2.97, compared to a forward P/E of 12.44, a P/B of 1.65, for SAVA. PEG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PEG is currently priced at a -9.04% to its one-year price target of 65.14. Comparatively, SAVA is -62.67% relative to its price target of 4.50. This suggests that SAVA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PEG has a beta of 0.26 and SAVA’s beta is 1.89. PEG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PEG has a short ratio of 4.10 compared to a short interest of 2.04 for SAVA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SAVA.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) beats Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. SAVA is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SAVA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SAVA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SAVA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.