Prologis, Inc. (PLD) vs. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC): Which is the Better Investment?

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) shares are up more than 49.10% this year and recently increased 0.27% or $0.24 to settle at $87.55. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC), on the other hand, is up 39.85% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $111.53 and has returned 2.35% during the past week.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) and Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Industrial industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PLD to grow earnings at a -6.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MMC is expected to grow at a 9.06% annual rate. All else equal, MMC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.91% for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC). PLD’s ROI is 2.40% while MMC has a ROI of 16.40%. The interpretation is that MMC’s business generates a higher return on investment than PLD’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PLD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.33. Comparatively, MMC’s free cash flow per share was +1.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, PLD’s free cash flow was 7.43% while MMC converted 5.13% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PLD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PLD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.51 versus a D/E of 1.65 for MMC. MMC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PLD trades at a forward P/E of 56.63, a P/B of 2.46, and a P/S of 16.77, compared to a forward P/E of 21.87, a P/B of 7.41, and a P/S of 3.51 for MMC. PLD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PLD is currently priced at a -7.48% to its one-year price target of 94.63. Comparatively, MMC is 3.69% relative to its price target of 107.56. This suggests that PLD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PLD has a beta of 1.02 and MMC’s beta is 0.74. MMC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PLD has a short ratio of 4.71 compared to a short interest of 3.68 for MMC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MMC.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) beats Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MMC is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, MMC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, MMC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.