Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) vs. At Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY): Which one is Better Stock To Hold?

The shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have increased by more than 30.64% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -2.04% or -$0.53 and now trades at $25.50. The shares of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY), has jumped by 109.12% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $30.72 and have been able to report a change of -9.27% over the past one week.

The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Skyline Champion Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that PTLA ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SKY.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, PTLA’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.13, while that of SKY is positive 1.5.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for PTLA is 5.90 and that of SKY is 1.70. This implies that it is easier for PTLA to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than SKY. The debt ratio of PTLA is 1.32 compared to 0.17 for SKY. PTLA can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than SKY.

PTLA currently trades at a P/B of 8.73, and a P/S of 19.75 while SKY trades at a forward P/E of 20.10, a P/B of 3.85, and a P/S of 1.26. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, SKY is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of PTLA is currently at a -34.9% to its one-year price target of 39.17. Looking at its rival pricing, SKY is at a -18.75% relative to its price target of 37.81.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), PTLA is given a 2.00 while 1.80 placed for SKY. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for PTLA stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for PTLA is 18.54 while that of SKY is just 1.77. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for SKY stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. defeats that of Skyline Champion Corporation when the two are compared, with PTLA taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. PTLA happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, PTLA is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for PTLA is better on when it is viewed on short interest.