Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is better stock pick than At Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

The shares of Plug Power Inc. have increased by more than 133.87% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -5.54% or -$0.17 and now trades at $2.90. The shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), has jumped by 37.23% year to date as of 12/18/2019. The shares currently trade at $158.14 and have been able to report a change of -0.59% over the past one week.

The stock of Plug Power Inc. and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Wednesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that PLUG will grow it’s earning at a 25.00% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to ARE which will have a positive growth at a 0.10% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of PLUG implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of PLUG is -21.90% while that of ARE is 2.90%. These figures suggest that ARE ventures generate a higher ROI than that of PLUG.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, PLUG’s free cash flow per share is a positive -0, while that of ARE is positive 6.32.

PLUG currently trades at a P/S of 4.59 while ARE trades at a forward P/E of 55.22, a P/B of 2.29, and a P/S of 12.47. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ARE is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of PLUG is currently at a -30.29% to its one-year price target of 4.16. Looking at its rival pricing, ARE is at a -4.22% relative to its price target of 165.10.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), PLUG is given a 1.90 while 1.90 placed for ARE. This means that analysts are equally bullish on their outlook for the two stocks stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for PLUG is 6.18 while that of ARE is just 12.39. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for PLUG stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. defeats that of Plug Power Inc. when the two are compared, with ARE taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. ARE happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ARE is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ARE is better on when it is viewed on short interest.