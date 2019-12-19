Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) vs. REV Group, Inc. (REVG): Comparing the Conglomerates Industry’s Most Active Stocks

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG), on the other hand, is up 57.26% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $11.81 and has returned -7.73% during the past week.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) and REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) are the two most active stocks in the Conglomerates industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, REVG is expected to grow at a 17.31% annual rate. All else equal, REVG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 2.13% for REV Group, Inc. (REVG). PINS’s ROI is 12.60% while REVG has a ROI of 2.90%. The interpretation is that PINS’s business generates a higher return on investment than REVG’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PINS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, REVG’s free cash flow per share was +0.84. On a percent-of-sales basis, PINS’s free cash flow was 0% while REVG converted 2.19% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, REVG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. PINS has a current ratio of 13.70 compared to 2.00 for REVG. This means that PINS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PINS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.81 for REVG. REVG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PINS trades at a forward P/E of 256.48, a P/B of 5.09, and a P/S of 10.18, compared to a forward P/E of 14.26, a P/B of 1.43, and a P/S of 0.32 for REVG. PINS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PINS is currently priced at a -31.46% to its one-year price target of 26.57. Comparatively, REVG is 13.12% relative to its price target of 10.44. This suggests that PINS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PINS has a short ratio of 1.17 compared to a short interest of 16.42 for REVG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PINS.

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) beats Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. REVG generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, REVG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,