PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) vs. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI): Breaking Down the Beverages – Soft Drinks Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares are up more than 23.07% this year and recently decreased -0.15% or -$0.2 to settle at $135.97. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI), on the other hand, is up 21.84% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $13.22 and has returned -2.58% during the past week.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) and Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) are the two most active stocks in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PEP to grow earnings at a 4.24% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RPAI is expected to grow at a -4.49% annual rate. All else equal, PEP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) has an EBITDA margin of 19.21%. This suggests that PEP underlying business is more profitable PEP’s ROI is 28.70% while RPAI has a ROI of 3.40%. The interpretation is that PEP’s business generates a higher return on investment than RPAI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PEP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.10. Comparatively, RPAI’s free cash flow per share was +0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, PEP’s free cash flow was 2.37% while RPAI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PEP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PEP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.30 versus a D/E of 0.99 for RPAI. PEP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PEP trades at a forward P/E of 22.79, a P/B of 13.45, and a P/S of 2.88, compared to a forward P/E of 300.45, a P/B of 1.71, and a P/S of 5.97 for RPAI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PEP is currently priced at a -2.68% to its one-year price target of 139.72. Comparatively, RPAI is -11.16% relative to its price target of 14.88. This suggests that RPAI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PEP has a beta of 0.54 and RPAI’s beta is 0.56. PEP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PEP has a short ratio of 3.21 compared to a short interest of 3.33 for RPAI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PEP.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) beats Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PEP is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, PEP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, PEP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.