People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) vs. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD): Comparing the Savings & Loans Industry’s Most Active Stocks

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares are up more than 17.26% this year and recently decreased -0.76% or -$0.13 to settle at $16.92. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD), on the other hand, is up 4.33% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $68.61 and has returned -1.14% during the past week.

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) are the two most active stocks in the Savings & Loans industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PBCT to grow earnings at a 13.73% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CHD is expected to grow at a 8.11% annual rate. All else equal, PBCT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 21.71% for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD). PBCT’s ROI is 15.10% while CHD has a ROI of 14.00%. The interpretation is that PBCT’s business generates a higher return on investment than CHD’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PBCT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, CHD’s free cash flow per share was +0.77. On a percent-of-sales basis, PBCT’s free cash flow was 5.19% while CHD converted 4.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PBCT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PBCT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.13 versus a D/E of 0.85 for CHD. CHD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PBCT trades at a forward P/E of 12.34, a P/B of 0.96, and a P/S of 4.23, compared to a forward P/E of 25.50, a P/B of 6.62, and a P/S of 3.90 for CHD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PBCT is currently priced at a 0.59% to its one-year price target of 16.82. Comparatively, CHD is -6.82% relative to its price target of 73.63. This suggests that CHD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PBCT has a beta of 1.24 and CHD’s beta is 0.10. CHD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PBCT has a short ratio of 4.33 compared to a short interest of 4.08 for CHD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CHD.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) beats People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CHD is growing fastly and higher liquidity. CHD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CHD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.