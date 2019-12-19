Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) vs. STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG): Breaking Down the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares are down more than -3.38% this year and recently decreased -0.94% or -$0.1 to settle at $10.00. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG), on the other hand, is up 23.43% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $30.71 and has returned -0.45% during the past week.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) and STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PTEN to grow earnings at a 22.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, STAG is expected to grow at a 7.00% annual rate. All else equal, PTEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 85.34% for STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG). PTEN’s ROI is -6.00% while STAG has a ROI of 2.50%. The interpretation is that STAG’s business generates a higher return on investment than PTEN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PTEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.72. Comparatively, STAG’s free cash flow per share was -2.00. On a percent-of-sales basis, PTEN’s free cash flow was 4.21% while STAG converted -0.08% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PTEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PTEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.33 versus a D/E of 0.75 for STAG. STAG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PTEN trades at a P/B of 0.68, and a P/S of 0.72, compared to a forward P/E of 95.97, a P/B of 1.98, and a P/S of 10.54 for STAG. PTEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PTEN is currently priced at a 0.91% to its one-year price target of 9.91. Comparatively, STAG is -9.46% relative to its price target of 33.92. This suggests that STAG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PTEN has a beta of 1.66 and STAG’s beta is 0.86. STAG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PTEN has a short ratio of 4.83 compared to a short interest of 3.33 for STAG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for STAG.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) beats STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PTEN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PTEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,