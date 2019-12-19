Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) vs. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG): Comparing the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares are up more than 13.52% this year and recently increased 1.68% or $0.3 to settle at $18.14. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG), on the other hand, is up 35.89% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $40.40 and has returned 3.22% during the past week.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) and Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect PE to grow earnings at a 23.91% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CFG is expected to grow at a 5.86% annual rate. All else equal, PE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 67.78% for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG). PE’s ROI is 6.70% while CFG has a ROI of 10.80%. The interpretation is that CFG’s business generates a higher return on investment than PE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, CFG’s free cash flow per share was +0.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, PE’s free cash flow was -2.25% while CFG converted 4.61% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CFG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 0.62 for CFG. CFG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PE trades at a forward P/E of 10.84, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 3.06, compared to a forward P/E of 10.43, a P/B of 0.87, and a P/S of 2.85 for CFG. PE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. PE is currently priced at a -25.26% to its one-year price target of 24.27. Comparatively, CFG is -2.18% relative to its price target of 41.30. This suggests that PE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. PE has a beta of 0.59 and CFG’s beta is 1.47. PE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PE has a short ratio of 1.85 compared to a short interest of 2.00 for CFG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PE.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) beats Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CFG is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, CFG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,