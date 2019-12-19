Oracle Corporation (ORCL) vs. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Comparing the Application Software Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares are up more than 17.03% this year and recently decreased -2.13% or -$1.15 to settle at $52.84. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), on the other hand, is up 29.94% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $4.21 and has returned -1.41% during the past week.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) and Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ORCL to grow earnings at a 10.03% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KGC is expected to grow at a 14.51% annual rate. All else equal, KGC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has an EBITDA margin of 20.24%. This suggests that ORCL underlying business is more profitable ORCL’s ROI is 15.30% while KGC has a ROI of 1.00%. The interpretation is that ORCL’s business generates a higher return on investment than KGC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ORCL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.18. Comparatively, KGC’s free cash flow per share was -0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, ORCL’s free cash flow was -1.5% while KGC converted -2.34% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ORCL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ORCL has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 2.70 for KGC. This means that KGC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ORCL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.32 versus a D/E of 0.40 for KGC. ORCL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ORCL trades at a forward P/E of 12.54, a P/B of 11.01, and a P/S of 4.55, compared to a forward P/E of 10.77, a P/B of 1.11, and a P/S of 1.61 for KGC. ORCL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ORCL is currently priced at a -6.1% to its one-year price target of 56.27. Comparatively, KGC is -26.01% relative to its price target of 5.69. This suggests that KGC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ORCL has a beta of 1.15 and KGC’s beta is -0.17. KGC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ORCL has a short ratio of 3.31 compared to a short interest of 0.98 for KGC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KGC.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) beats Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KGC is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KGC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, KGC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, KGC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.