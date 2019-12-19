Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) Go Head-to-head

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares are up more than 29.35% this year and recently decreased -0.80% or -$0.44 to settle at $54.83. MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), on the other hand, is up 9.79% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $0.66 and has returned -6.95% during the past week.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) and MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) are the two most active stocks in the Resorts & Casinos industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NCLH to grow earnings at a 6.08% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MVIS is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, MVIS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has an EBITDA margin of 28.92%. This suggests that NCLH underlying business is more profitable NCLH’s ROI is 9.70% while MVIS has a ROI of -663.90%. The interpretation is that NCLH’s business generates a higher return on investment than MVIS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NCLH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.02. Comparatively, MVIS’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, NCLH’s free cash flow was 3.58% while MVIS converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NCLH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. NCLH has a current ratio of 0.20 compared to 0.50 for MVIS. This means that MVIS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

NCLH trades at a forward P/E of 9.81, a P/B of 1.87, and a P/S of 1.84, compared to a P/S of 13.08 for MVIS. NCLH is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. NCLH is currently priced at a -14.87% to its one-year price target of 64.41. Comparatively, MVIS is -74.22% relative to its price target of 2.56. This suggests that MVIS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NCLH has a beta of 1.68 and MVIS’s beta is 0.61. MVIS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NCLH has a short ratio of 3.70 compared to a short interest of 15.53 for MVIS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NCLH.

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) beats Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MVIS is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MVIS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, MVIS is more undervalued relative to its price target.