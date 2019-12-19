Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) vs. Lyft, Inc. (LYFT): Breaking Down the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), on the other hand, is down -39.95% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $47.01 and has returned -0.74% during the past week.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) and Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect NOG to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) has an EBITDA margin of 38.66%. This suggests that NOG underlying business is more profitable NOG’s ROI is 18.30% while LYFT has a ROI of 34.10%. The interpretation is that LYFT’s business generates a higher return on investment than NOG’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. NOG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.47. Comparatively, LYFT’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, NOG’s free cash flow was -0.03% while LYFT converted -0.69% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NOG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. NOG has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.50 for LYFT. This means that LYFT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NOG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.22 versus a D/E of 0.00 for LYFT. NOG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NOG trades at a forward P/E of 4.47, a P/B of 1.58, and a P/S of 0.99, compared to a P/B of 4.64, and a P/S of 4.27 for LYFT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NOG is currently priced at a -39.59% to its one-year price target of 3.41. Comparatively, LYFT is -30.56% relative to its price target of 67.70. This suggests that NOG is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NOG has a short ratio of 5.62 compared to a short interest of 2.77 for LYFT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LYFT.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) beats Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LYFT is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, LYFT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.