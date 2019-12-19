Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) vs. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH): Breaking Down the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) shares are up more than 22.87% this year and recently increased 1.54% or $0.35 to settle at $23.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), on the other hand, is up 219.82% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $67.13 and has returned 15.32% during the past week.

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, DCPH is expected to grow at a 22.09% annual rate. All else equal, DCPH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) has an EBITDA margin of 28.44%. This suggests that NBL underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NBL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.35. Comparatively, DCPH’s free cash flow per share was -0.59.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. NBL has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 15.20 for DCPH. This means that DCPH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NBL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.83 versus a D/E of 0.00 for DCPH. NBL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NBL trades at a forward P/E of 178.68, a P/B of 1.22, and a P/S of 2.53, compared to a P/B of 4.86, and a P/S of 124.62 for DCPH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NBL is currently priced at a -19.29% to its one-year price target of 28.56. Comparatively, DCPH is 17.61% relative to its price target of 57.08. This suggests that NBL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NBL has a short ratio of 5.09 compared to a short interest of 4.31 for DCPH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DCPH.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) beats Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. DCPH is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, DCPH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.