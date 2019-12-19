New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) vs. Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Comparing the REIT-Mortgage Industry’s Most Active Stocks

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) shares are up more than 9.34% this year and recently increased 0.16% or $0.01 to settle at $6.44. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK), on the other hand, is up 4.99% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $90.61 and has returned 1.81% during the past week.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect NYMT to grow earnings at a 6.64% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DUK is expected to grow at a 4.40% annual rate. All else equal, NYMT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 42.84% for Duke Energy Corporation (DUK). NYMT’s ROI is 0.70% while DUK has a ROI of 4.20%. The interpretation is that DUK’s business generates a higher return on investment than NYMT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. NYMT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, DUK’s free cash flow per share was -0.98. On a percent-of-sales basis, NYMT’s free cash flow was -0.01% while DUK converted -2.91% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NYMT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NYMT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 11.63 versus a D/E of 1.36 for DUK. NYMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NYMT trades at a forward P/E of 8.45, a P/B of 0.99, and a P/S of 2.67, compared to a forward P/E of 17.61, a P/B of 1.49, and a P/S of 2.72 for DUK. NYMT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NYMT is currently priced at a 4.38% to its one-year price target of 6.17. Comparatively, DUK is -5.61% relative to its price target of 96.00. This suggests that DUK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. NYMT has a beta of 0.79 and DUK’s beta is 0.06. DUK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NYMT has a short ratio of 2.24 compared to a short interest of 10.62 for DUK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NYMT.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) beats Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NYMT is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, NYMT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, NYMT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.