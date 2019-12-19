Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) and Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) Go Head-to-head

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares are up more than 38.55% this year and recently decreased -0.99% or -$1.59 to settle at $159.39. Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS), on the other hand, is up 15.98% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $19.31 and has returned 22.60% during the past week.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MSI to grow earnings at a 10.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) has an EBITDA margin of 19.87%. This suggests that MSI underlying business is more profitable MSI’s ROI is 25.90% while CLLS has a ROI of -25.60%. The interpretation is that MSI’s business generates a higher return on investment than CLLS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MSI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.11. Comparatively, CLLS’s free cash flow per share was -0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, MSI’s free cash flow was 4.92% while CLLS converted -0.12% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MSI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. MSI has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 8.00 for CLLS. This means that CLLS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MSI trades at a forward P/E of 18.59, and a P/S of 3.55, compared to a P/B of 2.40, and a P/S of 40.69 for CLLS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MSI is currently priced at a -11.5% to its one-year price target of 180.11. Comparatively, CLLS is -51.51% relative to its price target of 39.82. This suggests that CLLS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MSI has a beta of 0.57 and CLLS’s beta is 1.79. MSI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MSI has a short ratio of 2.26 compared to a short interest of 2.92 for CLLS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MSI.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) beats Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MSI is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MSI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, MSI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.