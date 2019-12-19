Morgan Stanley (MS) vs. Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN): Comparing the Investment Brokerage – National Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares are up more than 28.37% this year and recently increased 0.35% or $0.18 to settle at $50.90. Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN), on the other hand, is up 5.87% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.75 and has returned -6.24% during the past week.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MS to grow earnings at a 7.99% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 63.53% for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN). MS’s ROI is 1.80% while PTN has a ROI of 35.50%. The interpretation is that PTN’s business generates a higher return on investment than MS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.95. Comparatively, PTN’s free cash flow per share was +0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, MS’s free cash flow was 19.98% while PTN converted 0.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.87 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PTN. MS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MS trades at a forward P/E of 9.87, a P/B of 1.11, and a P/S of 1.59, compared to a P/B of 1.83, and a P/S of 2.89 for PTN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MS is currently priced at a -5.39% to its one-year price target of 53.80. Comparatively, PTN is -85.24% relative to its price target of 5.08. This suggests that PTN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MS has a beta of 1.38 and PTN’s beta is 1.68. MS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MS has a short ratio of 1.78 compared to a short interest of 24.87 for PTN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) beats Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MS is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, MS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.