MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) vs. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT): Breaking Down the REIT-Mortgage Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) shares are up more than 17.22% this year and recently decreased -0.76% or -$0.06 to settle at $7.83. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), on the other hand, is down -26.36% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $14.89 and has returned -2.55% during the past week.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MFA to grow earnings at a 2.25% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SKT is expected to grow at a 6.70% annual rate. All else equal, SKT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 56.01% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT). MFA’s ROI is 2.50% while SKT has a ROI of 5.00%. The interpretation is that SKT’s business generates a higher return on investment than MFA’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MFA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, SKT’s free cash flow per share was +0.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, MFA’s free cash flow was -0.01% while SKT converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SKT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MFA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.79 versus a D/E of 3.32 for SKT. SKT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MFA trades at a forward P/E of 9.53, a P/B of 1.04, and a P/S of 4.69, compared to a forward P/E of 18.47, a P/B of 2.91, and a P/S of 2.85 for SKT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MFA is currently priced at a 0.38% to its one-year price target of 7.80. Comparatively, SKT is -0.73% relative to its price target of 15.00. This suggests that SKT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MFA has a beta of 0.55 and SKT’s beta is 0.62. MFA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MFA has a short ratio of 4.53 compared to a short interest of 17.88 for SKT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MFA.

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MFA is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MFA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, MFA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.