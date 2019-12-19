Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) vs. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM): Breaking Down the Drug Manufacturers – Major Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) shares are up more than 16.50% this year and recently decreased -0.30% or -$0.27 to settle at $89.02. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM), on the other hand, is down -94.01% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.48 and has returned 16.19% during the past week.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) and AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MRK to grow earnings at a 9.95% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AIM is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, AIM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 4.4% for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM). MRK’s ROI is 11.70% while AIM has a ROI of -99.30%. The interpretation is that MRK’s business generates a higher return on investment than AIM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MRK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.73. Comparatively, AIM’s free cash flow per share was -0.98. On a percent-of-sales basis, MRK’s free cash flow was 4.39% while AIM converted -2.19% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MRK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MRK has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 3.00 for AIM. This means that AIM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MRK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.97 versus a D/E of 0.52 for AIM. MRK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MRK trades at a forward P/E of 15.89, a P/B of 8.49, and a P/S of 4.95, compared to a P/B of 0.10, and a P/S of 12.58 for AIM. MRK is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MRK is currently priced at a -8.75% to its one-year price target of 97.56. Comparatively, AIM is -78.67% relative to its price target of 2.25. This suggests that AIM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MRK has a beta of 0.53 and AIM’s beta is 0.80. MRK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MRK has a short ratio of 3.00 compared to a short interest of 0.07 for AIM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AIM.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) beats Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AIM is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AIM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, AIM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AIM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.