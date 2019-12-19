McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) Go Head-to-head

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares are up more than 10.17% this year and recently decreased -0.45% or -$0.89 to settle at $195.63. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS), on the other hand, is down -44.66% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $0.51 and has returned -31.33% during the past week.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MCD to grow earnings at a 6.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RGLS is expected to grow at a 39.60% annual rate. All else equal, RGLS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has an EBITDA margin of 49.55%. This suggests that MCD underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MCD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.13. Comparatively, RGLS’s free cash flow per share was -0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, MCD’s free cash flow was 4.05% while RGLS converted -6.89% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MCD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. MCD has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 0.90 for RGLS. This means that RGLS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

MCD trades at a forward P/E of 23.10, and a P/S of 7.09, compared to a P/S of 1.65 for RGLS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MCD is currently priced at a -12.09% to its one-year price target of 222.53. Comparatively, RGLS is -66% relative to its price target of 1.50. This suggests that RGLS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MCD has a beta of 0.45 and RGLS’s beta is 1.52. MCD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MCD has a short ratio of 1.68 compared to a short interest of 2.32 for RGLS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MCD.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. MCD is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, MCD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.