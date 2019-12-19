Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) vs. Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX): Breaking Down the Drugs – Generic Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) shares are down more than -76.71% this year and recently increased 1.66% or $0.06 to settle at $3.68. Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), on the other hand, is down -23.01% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $32.02 and has returned 0.34% during the past week.

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) and Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. MNK’s ROI is -36.70% while NTNX has a ROI of -93.90%. The interpretation is that MNK’s business generates a higher return on investment than NTNX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MNK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.42. Comparatively, NTNX’s free cash flow per share was -0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, MNK’s free cash flow was 1.1% while NTNX converted -3.58% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MNK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MNK has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.90 for NTNX. This means that NTNX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MNK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.87 versus a D/E of 7.35 for NTNX. NTNX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MNK trades at a forward P/E of 0.53, a P/B of 0.10, and a P/S of 0.10, compared to a P/B of 97.03, and a P/S of 4.95 for NTNX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MNK is currently priced at a -26.4% to its one-year price target of 5.00. Comparatively, NTNX is -19.06% relative to its price target of 39.56. This suggests that MNK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MNK has a short ratio of 6.43 compared to a short interest of 3.73 for NTNX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NTNX.

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) beats Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MNK generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MNK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, MNK is more undervalued relative to its price target.