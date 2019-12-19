Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) vs. Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS): Breaking Down the Resorts & Casinos Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares are up more than 32.51% this year and recently increased 1.11% or $0.76 to settle at $68.97. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), on the other hand, is up 58.96% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $26.26 and has returned 0.61% during the past week.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) and Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) are the two most active stocks in the Resorts & Casinos industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect LVS to grow earnings at a 2.86% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 57.08% for Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS). LVS’s ROI is 19.10% while ATUS has a ROI of 6.30%. The interpretation is that LVS’s business generates a higher return on investment than ATUS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. LVS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.01. Comparatively, ATUS’s free cash flow per share was +0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, LVS’s free cash flow was 0.06% while ATUS converted 1.73% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ATUS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. LVS has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 0.40 for ATUS. This means that LVS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LVS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.23 versus a D/E of 10.47 for ATUS. ATUS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LVS trades at a forward P/E of 20.71, a P/B of 9.90, and a P/S of 3.85, compared to a forward P/E of 28.73, a P/B of 7.36, and a P/S of 1.71 for ATUS. LVS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. LVS is currently priced at a -0.4% to its one-year price target of 69.25. Comparatively, ATUS is -22.76% relative to its price target of 34.00. This suggests that ATUS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. LVS has a short ratio of 2.06 compared to a short interest of 3.60 for ATUS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LVS.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) beats Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ATUS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, ATUS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, ATUS is more undervalued relative to its price target.