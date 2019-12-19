Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) vs. Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): Which is the Better Investment?

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares are down more than -23.33% this year and recently increased 0.79% or $0.4 to settle at $50.86. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN), on the other hand, is down -12.00% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $26.10 and has returned 0.66% during the past week.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) and Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) are the two most active stocks in the Department Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect KSS to grow earnings at a -4.96% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BEN is expected to grow at a -3.52% annual rate. All else equal, BEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 32.07% for Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN). KSS’s ROI is 11.70% while BEN has a ROI of 10.50%. The interpretation is that KSS’s business generates a higher return on investment than BEN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. KSS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.39. Comparatively, BEN’s free cash flow per share was -0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, KSS’s free cash flow was 0.3% while BEN converted -2.67% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KSS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KSS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.62 versus a D/E of 0.08 for BEN. KSS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

KSS trades at a forward P/E of 10.53, a P/B of 1.48, and a P/S of 0.41, compared to a forward P/E of 10.32, a P/B of 1.31, and a P/S of 2.32 for BEN. KSS is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. KSS is currently priced at a 1.23% to its one-year price target of 50.24. Comparatively, BEN is 0.38% relative to its price target of 26.00. This suggests that BEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. KSS has a beta of 1.03 and BEN’s beta is 1.22. KSS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. KSS has a short ratio of 5.27 compared to a short interest of 8.01 for BEN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KSS.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) beats Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KSS generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, KSS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.