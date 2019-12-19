Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) vs. Evolus, Inc. (EOLS): Comparing the Oil & Gas Pipelines Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) shares are up more than 33.36% this year and recently decreased -0.34% or -$0.07 to settle at $20.51. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS), on the other hand, is up 2.02% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $12.14 and has returned 2.10% during the past week.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) and Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect KMI to grow earnings at a 8.04% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EOLS is expected to grow at a 17.60% annual rate. All else equal, EOLS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) has an EBITDA margin of 18.48%. This suggests that KMI underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. KMI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, EOLS’s free cash flow per share was -0.93.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. KMI has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 3.70 for EOLS. This means that EOLS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KMI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.09 versus a D/E of 0.00 for EOLS. KMI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KMI trades at a forward P/E of 19.63, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 3.40, compared to a P/B of 19.58, and a P/S of 26.16 for EOLS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. KMI is currently priced at a -6.77% to its one-year price target of 22.00. Comparatively, EOLS is -52.2% relative to its price target of 25.40. This suggests that EOLS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. KMI has a short ratio of 2.96 compared to a short interest of 10.80 for EOLS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KMI.

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) beats Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. EOLS is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. EOLS is more undervalued relative to its price target.