KeyCorp (KEY) vs. SLM Corporation (SLM): Which is the Better Investment?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares are up more than 37.75% this year and recently increased 1.24% or $0.25 to settle at $20.36. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM), on the other hand, is up 9.27% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $9.08 and has returned 5.83% during the past week.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect KEY to grow earnings at a 4.09% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SLM is expected to grow at a 15.45% annual rate. All else equal, SLM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 109.73% for SLM Corporation (SLM). KEY’s ROI is 11.90% while SLM has a ROI of 1.80%. The interpretation is that KEY’s business generates a higher return on investment than SLM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. KEY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.42. Comparatively, SLM’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, KEY’s free cash flow was 5.59% while SLM converted -0.67% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KEY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KEY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.95 versus a D/E of 9.89 for SLM. SLM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

KEY trades at a forward P/E of 10.82, a P/B of 1.32, and a P/S of 3.88, compared to a forward P/E of 6.55, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 1.71 for SLM. KEY is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. KEY is currently priced at a 1.7% to its one-year price target of 20.02. Comparatively, SLM is -26.36% relative to its price target of 12.33. This suggests that SLM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. KEY has a beta of 1.32 and SLM’s beta is 1.42. KEY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. KEY has a short ratio of 1.73 compared to a short interest of 4.37 for SLM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KEY.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) beats SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KEY generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, KEY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.