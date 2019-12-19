J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) vs. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE): Comparing the Department Stores Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), on the other hand, is up 21.94% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $91.86 and has returned -0.49% during the past week.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) are the two most active stocks in the Department Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, ICE is expected to grow at a 9.64% annual rate. All else equal, ICE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 53.69% for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE). JCP’s ROI is -0.30% while ICE has a ROI of 8.40%. The interpretation is that ICE’s business generates a higher return on investment than JCP’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. JCP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.21. Comparatively, ICE’s free cash flow per share was +0.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, JCP’s free cash flow was -3.22% while ICE converted 6.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ICE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. JCP has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.00 for ICE. This means that JCP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. JCP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.79 versus a D/E of 0.46 for ICE. JCP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

JCP trades at a P/B of 0.39, and a P/S of 0.03, compared to a forward P/E of 21.71, a P/B of 2.99, and a P/S of 9.69 for ICE. JCP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

The average investment recommendation on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell) is 3.60 for JCP and 1.90 for ICE, which implies that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for JCP.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. JCP has a beta of 1.64 and ICE’s beta is 0.46. ICE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. JCP has a short ratio of 15.25 compared to a short interest of 2.90 for ICE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ICE.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) beats J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ICE higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, JCP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ICE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.